Improved death-bowling helps Tigers restrict USA to 144 for 6

Bangladesh bowlers came up with a much-improved effort at the death to restrict USA to 144 for six in the second T20I of the three-match series against the USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas on Thursday.

The Tigers conceded 43 in the last five overs, with all three pacers having a go at the death. Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam (2 for 29) and Mustafizur Rahman (2 for 31) picked up two wickets each, while Tanzim Hasan Sakib remained wicketless (none for 23) but was economical.

However, leg-spinner Rishad Hossain was the pick of the bowlers as he returned two wickets for 21 runs from his four. He dimsised both opener in the seventh over of the innings to spoil a decent start for the home side who managed 42 runs for no loss in the Powerplay.

USA skipper Monank Patel top-scored with a 38-ball 42, while Aaron Jones managed a 34-ball 35 to take the USA to 144.

Liton out as Tigers opt to bowl first in 2nd USA T20I

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second T20I of the three-match series against the USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas on Thursday.

The Tigers made two changes as they left out out-of-form opener Liton Das and off-spinner Sheikh Mahedi Hasan and brought in opener Tanzid Tamim and pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanzim Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

USA: Monank Patel (c & wk), Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar