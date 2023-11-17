I never lobbied for Shaheen's captaincy: Afridi

Conspiracy theories emerged in Pakistan over former captain Shahid Afridi, lobbying for son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi after the latter was appointed T20I captain.

Shaheen will lead the Pakistan T20I side with Babar Azam stepping down from captaincy in all three formats.

Reports of dressing room tensions between Babar and Shaheen have been in the media since the Asia Cup elimination in September.

Afridi has said that he did not want to see Shaheen lead the side.

"Shaheen as captain is entirely Mohammad Hafeez's and the PCB chairman's decision. I have nothing to do with that. I never lobbied for Shaheen's captaincy. In fact, I have always wanted to keep Shaheen away from the captaincy," Afridi was quoted as saying on Samaa TV.

Pakistan bowed out of the World Cup after managing eight points in nine matches. Following a shake-up, Hafeez had been appointed team director on Wednesday.

Afridi further relayed that he never wished for Babar relinquishing the captaincy.

"I was never in favour of Babar Azam's removal. I also told the PCB chairman that he should not remove Babar from the captaincy. I wanted Mohammad Rizwan to be the white-ball captain and Babar to be the captain of the Test team," he further said.