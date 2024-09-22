‘I make a living by bowling, so bowling comes first’

Ravichandran Ashwin starred with his all-round performance in the first Test of the two-match series to help India take a 1-0 lead against Bangladesh in Chennai today.

Following his impressive hundred on the first day of the Test that rescued India from a dire 144-6 in the first innings, Ashwin picked up a six-wicket haul on the fourth day to spin his side a mammoth 280-run win.

Ashwin's 6-88 in the fourth innings meant that he touched the 750 international wickets mark, becoming only the fourth spinner to achieve this feat after Muthiah Muralidaran, Shane Warne, and Anil Kumble.

During his spell, the off-spinner climbed to the eighth spot of the all-time leading Test wicket-takers, going past Courtney Walsh's 519. Ashwin now has 522 Test wickets to his name.

This was also Ashwin's 37th Test five-wicket haul in an innings, taking him second on that list alongside Warne (37) and behind Muralidaran (67).

The 38-year-old spinner received the Player of the Match award for his impressive show. He currently holds the most Player of the Series awards (10) for India.

Bangladesh started Day Four with six wickets in hand and the experienced duo of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan at the crease. The two negotiated the first hour of play with the remaining wickets intact. India's skipper Rohit Sharma then deployed Ashwin to tackle the two left-handers.

Within his first over, Ashwin struck with Shakib's wicket, sparking an implosion in the Bangladesh batting. The six wickets fell for just 40 runs despite a resisting fifty from Shanto, who finished with 82 off 127 balls.

While receiving his award, Ashwin spoke about how special it has been for him to play in front of his home crowd in Chennai.

"Every time I play in Chennai, it's an amazing feeling. I've watched a lot of Tests, international cricket in those stands, to do it in front of those renovated stands is great. It was an opportunity to fight, dig in deep.

I make a living by bowling, so bowling comes first. I think like a bowler naturally but have focused my thoughts with batting. The compartmentalisation is work in progress."

Most five-wicket hauls in Tests

PLAYER NO. OF FIVE-FORS

Muthiah Muralidaran 67

Ravichandran Ashwin 37

Shane Warne 37

Sir Richard Hadlee 36

Anil Kumble 35