Hridoy's unbeaten 91 helps Comilla to fifth straight win

In-form Towhid Hridoy smashed an unbeaten 91 to guide Comilla Victorians to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Khulna Tigers in the Bangladesh Premier League at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Hridoy, who smashed the first hundred of this edition of BPL against Durdanto Dhaka in Mirpur last Friday, hit seven boundaries and as many maximums during his 47-ball knock and also starred in a match-winning unbeaten 84-run fourth-wicket stand with Jaker Ali Anik, who was not out on 40 off 31 balls as Comilla registered their fifth consecutive win in the tournament.

With seven wins in nine matches, Comilla are equal on points with table-toppers with Rangpur Riders, who possess a better net run rate.

Chasing a 165-run target, Comilla had lost their skipper Liton Das, and centurion of the previous game, Will Jacks, inside the Powerplay. But Towhid took the bowlers on, smashing them all around the park to roar to the summit of the run-getters list with 341 runs in nine innings.

Earlier, Khulna posted 164 for eight in 20 overs after electing to bat. A number of Khulna batters were able to get starts but none could convert those into something meaningful as Evin Lewis' 36 off 20 deliveries remained the highest score for their team today.

Moeen Ali and Matthew Forde picked up a couple of wickets while Aliss Al Islam and Mustafizur Rahman also took a wicket each for Comilla.