Hridoy fifty guides Tigers to 153-6 in T20I opener against USA

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy's half-century was the only highlight in what was another disappointing batting effort by the Tigers as they posted 153 for six against the USA in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Texas on Tuesday.

Hridoy smashed four boundaries and two sixes for his 47–ball 58 to lift Bangladesh from an uncomfortable situation that saw them get reduced to four down for 71 after 12 overs.

Opener Liton Das's abysmal run continued as he managed a 15-ball 14 despite enjoying at least one reprieve, and his opening partner Soumya Sarker, who scored a 13-ball 20, did not have the best outing either.

It was another struggle for skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto with the bat and he was put out of his misery after managing an 11-ball three.

A mix-up with Hridoy saw Shakib Al Hasan get run out after a 12-ball six after which the former took the onus upon himself to propel the Tigers to a decent total. The right-handed batter put together a 67-run stand with Mahmudullah who scored a 22-ball 31 and played through the innings to ensure the visitors went past 150.

Bangladesh to bat first in T20I opener against USA

USA won the toss and put Bangladesh into bat first in the first of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Texas on Tuesday.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.