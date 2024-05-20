Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Mon May 20, 2024 05:03 PM
Last update on: Mon May 20, 2024 05:07 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

HP training camp begins tomorrow

Star Sports Desk
Mon May 20, 2024 05:03 PM Last update on: Mon May 20, 2024 05:07 PM

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s High Performance (HP) department's training camp will begin tomorrow in Dhaka where members of the HP squad will be trained on language (English) skills, food and nutrition and interactions with the media on top of cricket training.

The 25 members of the HP squad will report at the BCB today. The training camp in Dhaka will kick off tomorrow and come to a conclusion on June 14.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Following the camp in Dhaka, the HP programme will move to Rajshahi and Bogura for skill and match scenario training where the HP team will play matches against the Bangladesh A team and Bangladesh Tigers.

Programme details

20 May - HP Squad Reporting at the BCB, NCA, Mirpur

21 May - 14 June: Strength & Conditioning  and Educational(English Language Skills Development, Media Interactions, ACU, Food & Nutrition and Laws of the Game & Playing Condition) programmes

22 May - Introductory Session with the National Selection Panel

21 June - 18 August (In Bogura & Rajshahi) -

Skill, Match Scenario and Intra-squad matches

26 August - 15 September - Matches with Bangladesh A and Bangladesh Tigers

HP squad

Openers: Mahfijul Islam, Ashiqur Rahman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Habibur Rahman, Abdulla Al Mamun, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Khalid Hasan

Middle-order batters: Ariful Islam, Meherob Hasan, Aich Mollah, Ahrar Amin, Shihab James, Amite Hasan, Pritom Kumar

All-rounders: Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Sheikh Parvez Jibon

Spinners: Rakibul Hasan, Wasi Siddiquee, Mehedi Hasan, Naim Hossain Sakib

Pacers: Ruyel Miah, Maruf Mridha, Ripon Mondol, Ashiqur Zaman, Rohanat Dowllah Borson

Related topic:
cricketBangladesh HP teamBCB
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ireland edge Netherlands by 1 run in Tri-Nation T20 clash

10h ago
Fitness, performance worries put T20 WC squad in limbo

Fitness, performance worries put T20 WC squad in limbo

2w ago
Royal Challengers Bengaluru players

RCB win six in row to make IPL play-offs, Chennai out

1d ago

Poor outfield at ZACS puts cricketers at injury risk

2w ago

BCB steps up to combat heatwave

3w ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরানের প্রেসিডেন্ট রাইসির মৃত্যুতে যুক্তরাষ্ট্র, ইসরায়েল ও ভারতের সমীকরণ

যেকোনো ধরনের ষড়যন্ত্রের অভিযোগ বা ইঙ্গিত এ অঞ্চলের অস্থিরতা বাড়াতে পারে বলে বিশ্লেষকরা বলছেন।

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

ঢাকায় ব্যাটারিচালিত রিকশা চলবে, প্রধানমন্ত্রীর নির্দেশ: ওবায়দুল কাদের

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification