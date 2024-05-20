HP training camp begins tomorrow

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s High Performance (HP) department's training camp will begin tomorrow in Dhaka where members of the HP squad will be trained on language (English) skills, food and nutrition and interactions with the media on top of cricket training.

The 25 members of the HP squad will report at the BCB today. The training camp in Dhaka will kick off tomorrow and come to a conclusion on June 14.

Following the camp in Dhaka, the HP programme will move to Rajshahi and Bogura for skill and match scenario training where the HP team will play matches against the Bangladesh A team and Bangladesh Tigers.

Programme details

20 May - HP Squad Reporting at the BCB, NCA, Mirpur

21 May - 14 June: Strength & Conditioning and Educational(English Language Skills Development, Media Interactions, ACU, Food & Nutrition and Laws of the Game & Playing Condition) programmes

22 May - Introductory Session with the National Selection Panel

21 June - 18 August (In Bogura & Rajshahi) -

Skill, Match Scenario and Intra-squad matches

26 August - 15 September - Matches with Bangladesh A and Bangladesh Tigers

HP squad

Openers: Mahfijul Islam, Ashiqur Rahman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Habibur Rahman, Abdulla Al Mamun, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Khalid Hasan

Middle-order batters: Ariful Islam, Meherob Hasan, Aich Mollah, Ahrar Amin, Shihab James, Amite Hasan, Pritom Kumar

All-rounders: Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Sheikh Parvez Jibon

Spinners: Rakibul Hasan, Wasi Siddiquee, Mehedi Hasan, Naim Hossain Sakib

Pacers: Ruyel Miah, Maruf Mridha, Ripon Mondol, Ashiqur Zaman, Rohanat Dowllah Borson