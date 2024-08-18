HP lose T20 series final in Australia

Bangladesh High Performance (HP) finished runners-up in the Top End T20 Series after they lost to Adelaide Strikers by 32 runs in the final at the DXC Arena in Darwin on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 170 runs, Bangladesh batters once again let their side down as they could not get enough momentum during their run chase.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby made 35 and 21 runs respectively but it hardly could help their side in the run chase as they were bundled out for 137 runs in 19.5 overs.

Jordan Buckingham, Liam Scott, Tim Oakley, Noah Mcfadyen and Lloyd Pope took two wickets each.

Earlier, Tom O'Connell struck a 33-ball 53 while Ryan King and Liam made 35 and 30 runs respectively which propelled the Strikers to 169-7.

Pacer Ripon Mondol who finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps took two wickets in the final.

Earlier on the day, Bangladesh HP moved into the final after beating Northern Territory by 21 runs in the second semifinal. On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers Academy defeated Pakistan Shaheens by 30 runs in the first semi.