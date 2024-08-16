Cricket
Star Sports Report 
Fri Aug 16, 2024 06:29 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 16, 2024 06:36 PM

Cricket

HP back to losing ways 

Star Sports Report 
Fri Aug 16, 2024 06:29 PM
Photo: Facebook

Bangladesh HP lost their third match of the Top End T20 tournament as they succumbed to a three-wicket loss against Pakistan Shaheens in Darwin today. 

HP won their contests against Melbourne Renegades and ACT Comets but lost against Tasmania Tigers and Adelaide Strikers. Today's loss has pushed them to fifth on the table. 

Batting first, a 38-ball 44 from Shamim Hossain and a 32-ball 41 from Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby helped HP post 141 for five.

Shaheens' Faisal Akram was the pick of the bowlers as his three wickets pegged back HP. 

In reply, Mohammad Haaris scored an 18-ball 32 and a 29-ball 37 from Omair Bin Yousuf drove Shaheens but a flurry of wickets which reduced them to seven down for 123 in the 17th over saw HP get back into the contest.  But Jehanded Khan and Muhammad Irfan Khan held their nerves and guided Shaheens home in 18.5 overs. 

HP will take on Perth Scorchers tomorrow at the same venue. 

