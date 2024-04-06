Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sat Apr 6, 2024 01:28 PM
Last update on: Sat Apr 6, 2024 01:32 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Hider takes seven as Gazi Tyres all out for 40

Star Sports Report
Sat Apr 6, 2024 01:28 PM Last update on: Sat Apr 6, 2024 01:32 PM

Mohammedan Sporting Club pacer Abu Hider Rony ran through the Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy batting line-up with a seven-wicket haul to bundle them out for a mere 40 runs in their Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match at the BKSP Ground-3 in Savar today.

Rony claimed all seven of his wickets in a six-over spell with the new ball while spinner Nasum Ahmed claimed the remaining three wickets to bowl our Gazi Tyres for the third lowest total ever in List A cricket in Bangladesh.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rony's figures of 7-20 is also the third best in List A cricket in Bangladesh, with the best figures belonging to pacer Yeasin Arafat, who took 8-40 against Abahani for Gazi Group Cricketers in DPL 2018.

In today's match, Mohammedan chased down the target in just 6.2 overs, winning by nine wickets.

Related topic:
cricketAbu Hider RonyDPL
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

The rot in domestic cricket and its consequences

The rot in domestic cricket and its consequences

Mohobbot Hossen

Debutant Mohobbot steals the show in DPL

5d ago

Shaheen fuming after PCB uses ‘fake quotes’ in statement

5d ago
Shakib signs two-year deal with Sheikh Jamal DC

Shakib signs two-year deal with Sheikh Jamal DC 

Hridoy ton keeps Abahani on top

1w ago
কুকি-চিন বিদেশি মদদ পাচ্ছে, এটা মনে করি না: কাদের
|রাজনীতি

কুকি-চিন বিদেশি মদদ পাচ্ছে, এটা মনে করি না: কাদের

'গাড়ির চাপ আছে কিন্তু এবার যানজট হবে না, এটা আমি বলতে পারি।'

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কারও গাফিলতি আছে কি না সব কিছুই দেখব: স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification