Hider takes seven as Gazi Tyres all out for 40

Mohammedan Sporting Club pacer Abu Hider Rony ran through the Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy batting line-up with a seven-wicket haul to bundle them out for a mere 40 runs in their Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match at the BKSP Ground-3 in Savar today.

Rony claimed all seven of his wickets in a six-over spell with the new ball while spinner Nasum Ahmed claimed the remaining three wickets to bowl our Gazi Tyres for the third lowest total ever in List A cricket in Bangladesh.

Rony's figures of 7-20 is also the third best in List A cricket in Bangladesh, with the best figures belonging to pacer Yeasin Arafat, who took 8-40 against Abahani for Gazi Group Cricketers in DPL 2018.

In today's match, Mohammedan chased down the target in just 6.2 overs, winning by nine wickets.