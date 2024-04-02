Heavy traffic forces postponement of DPL matches

Two important matches of the Dhaka Premier League have been postponed due to heavy traffic on the Dhaka-Aricha highway owing to a road accident, confirmed an official of Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis.

Two important matches – Sheikh Jamal vs Legends of Rupganj and Prime Bank vs Partex -- were scheduled to be held at two grounds of BKSP today. However, the due to the accident at Savar's Jorpul, there was heavy traffic on the road as the teams could not reach the venue.

"The teams could not go to the venue due to the accident. That's why the matches have been postponed and shifted to tomorrow. The matches originally scheduled for tomorrow have been bodily shifted," CCDM's member secretary Ali Hossain told The Daily Star.

The other match between Abahani and Mohammedan in Fatullah, however, was being held as per schedule.

Two persons were burnt to death and eight others injured when a tank lorry carrying oil overturned and caught fire in the accident this morning.

Following the accident, transport movement on the highway was disrupted creating long tailbacks, according to our correspondent.

It is not the first time though that heavy traffic disrupted play in the Dhaka Premier League. Tamim Iqbal, captain of Prime Bank, recently reached the venue of a match in the DPL two hours after start of the game due to heavy traffic.