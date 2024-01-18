Head puts Australia just ahead of Windies at lunch on Day 2

Australia’s Travis Head plays a shot during day two of the Test against West Indies at the Adelaide Oval on January 18, 2024. Photo: AFP

A typically aggressive Travis Head put Australia slightly in front at lunch on the second day of the first Test against the West Indies on Thursday.

After resuming at 59-2 in reply to the West Indies' modest total of 188, Australia were 144-5 at the break, with Head unbeaten on 41 alongside fellow South Australian Alex Carey on nine.

The Australians were expected to dominate a below-strength West Indies, who have three players on debut.

But led by exciting newcomer Shamar Joseph, the visitors took regular wickets in the session to keep the Australians on the back foot.

Australia had reshuffled their batting order on the retirement of David Warner, moving Steve Smith to opener so they could bring Cameron Green back into the side.

The first part of that experiment failed when Smith fell for 12 on Wednesday, so the Australians would have been hoping for big runs from the towering Green.

But he was gone for 14 in just the second over on Thursday morning, caught by wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva off Joseph to leave the Australians 69-3.

Head came in and immediately looked to attack while Usman Khawaja, who started the day on 30, was slowly accumulating runs at the other end as the score past 100.

It was another debutant, Justin Greaves, who made the breakthrough, enticing an extravagant drive from Khawaja, who only succeeded in edging it to Alick Athanaze at second slip.

All the batsmen struggled with the slow pace of the wicket and the variable bounce and it was no surprise when the Australians lost another wicket to the slips cordon, Mitchell Marsh edging to third slip where Greaves took a sharp catch.