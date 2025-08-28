Hasaranga included as Sri Lanka name Asia Cup squad

Despite doubts over star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) kept the leg-spinner in their 16-member squad for the Asia Cup, scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

Batting all-rounder Charith Asalanka will lead the defending champions in the eight-team continental tournament.

Hasaranga was not picked for the two-match ODI series away to Zimbabwe, starting today in Harare, and was also left out for the subsequent three T20Is. That intensified doubts over his participation in the Asia Cup, which will begin just two days after Sri Lanka's T20I series against the African nation.

Hasaranga sustained a hamstring injury during the T20I series against Bangladesh in July and has not featured since. He replaces uncapped spinner Vishen Halambage, while all-rounder Dushan Hemantha was also left out of Sri Lanka's Asia Cup squad.

Sri Lanka, placed in Group B, will start their campaign against Bangladesh at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 13 before taking on Hong Kong and Afghanistan in their remaining group-stage fixtures on September 15 and 18, respectively.

Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup 2025: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara and Matheesha Pathirana.