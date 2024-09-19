Hasan breaks Pant-Jaisawal stand with fourth strike

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud bagged his fourth wicket, removing India's Rishabh Pant for 39 on Day 1 of their first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.

Yashashvi Jaisawal and Pant were looking good on a 62-run stand, having carried India through to 88 for three at lunch.

Third over into lunch, Hasan made Pant play at one outside the off-stump off a length delivery with Pant getting the faintest of nicks through to Liton Das. KL Rahul is the new batter in.

Pant, Jaiswal rebuilding after Hasan's early strikes

After pacer Hasan Mahmud got Bangladesh off to a flying start with three quick wickets, hosts India regrouped through a 54-run fourth-wicket partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant on Day 1 of their first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.

At lunch, India reached 88 for the loss of three wickets in a 23-over session with Jaiswal unbeaten on 37 and Pant not out on 33.

With Bangladesh pacers making lives difficult for the right-handed batters -- skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli, all of whom were dismissed by nicking back to the keeper and the slip cordon off Hasan's deliveries -- India seemed to have got things under control by having two left-handers out in the middle.

Pant was somewhat his usual self, attacking the bowler whenever offered width or given the opportunity to pull. He survived a close call just minutes before lunch when he nicked back a Taskin Ahmed delivery but the ball did not carry all the way to the second slip.

Jaiswal, meanwhile, was a bit more watchful, using his feet at times against the pacers to pick gaps and minimise the deviation from seam movement.

Both Pant and Jaiswal, however, looked more comfortable once Bangladesh introduced spin in the form of Mehedi Hasan Miraz in the 19th over after having bowled Nahid Rana, Taskin, and Hasan for almost the first 100 minutes of the day's play.

Bangladesh did get the reward for employing an extended period of pace attack as Hasan removed Rohit (6 off 19), Gill (0 off 8) and Kohli (6 off 6) inside the first hour.

Bangladesh's pacer Hasan Mahmud celebrate taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli. Photo: AFP

Hasan on fire as he shows way to Rohit, Gill and Kohli

Pacer Hasan Mahmud has set the stage alight at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today, picking up the crucial wickets of India skipper Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill to help Bangladesh to a positive start early on Day 1 of their first Test.

After 10 overs, India reached 34 for three, with Yashasvi Jaiswal unbeaten on 17 and Rishabh Pant yet to open his account.

Hasan got wickets in his three successive overs, removing Rohit, Gill, and then Kohli to see the hosts in a spot of bother. Hasan's latest victim was Kohli, who went through with his drive at a wider delivery and ended up edging it back to the wicketkeeper. Kohli could only make a run-a-ball six.

In his previous over, Hasan also got the wicket of Gill when the right-handed batter nicked one back to the wicketkeeper while poking at a delivery that was going down the leg side. Gill had to go without opening his account after an eight-ball stay.

In the sixth over of the game, Hasan got one to move slightly away from the right-handed batter and was able to induce a thick outside edge off the willow, leading to a sharp catch by Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto at second slip. Rohit had to walk back after scoring six off 19 deliveries.

Bangladesh pacers Taskin Ahmed and Hasan had been asking questions since the start of play, getting the cherry to move and bounce in overcast conditions in Chennai. Hasan could have had Rohit trapped in front in the fourth over but the Indian skipper survived only courtesy of umpire's call during review.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and India captain Rohit Sharma during toss. Photo: BCB

Bangladesh elect to field in first Test against India

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first of the two-match Test series against hosts India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.

Speaking during the toss, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said that he would "like to use the moisture" present on the wicket, with India skipper Rohit Sharma mentioning that he would have even bowled first in such overcast conditions.

Like they did against Pakistan, Bangladesh have gone with three pacers -- Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed, and Hasan Mahmud -- and two all-rounders -- Shakib Al Hasan and Mehedi Hasan Miraz -- in their eleven for the game today.

Bangladesh come fresh from their historic Test series victory over hosts Pakistan this month. The Tigers will be well aware that they have a much steeper task at hand against India but will still be fancying their chances of creating more history in the longer format, owing to their recent form in the longest format of the game.

Overcast conditions at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today. Photo: Abdullah Al Mehdi

Updates from our reporter in Chennai: The heat had been searing over the past couple of days in Chennai but things changed in the morning today. Overcast conditions can dampen proceedings if rain swoops in. Bangladesh players took part in light warm-up and catching sessions before a few of the players gathered around to look at the wicket. Coach Chandika Hathurusingha and the rest of the coaching staff took a look at the wickets along with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto earlier in the morning. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan also took part in a net session with batting coach David Hemp at around 8:30 am in the morning.

In the past 17 months, Bangladesh have registered victories in five of their eight Tests -- including a home Test win over New Zealand and two away victories over Pakistan, propelling them to fourth in the WTC standings.

However, India remain the only one of two sides the Tigers have not yet beaten in the longer format, with South Africa being the other one. Facing India in 13 Tests, Bangladesh lost in 11 of them while the two draws saw rain play a significant role in determining the outcome.

India also boast a scintillating record at home. The last time India lost a Test series at home was 12 years back when they fell 2-1 in a four-match series against England in 2012. Since then, India have won a record 17 successive home Test series, having lost only four of the 51 Tests played on home soil.

PLAYING XIs:

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj