Hafeez to serve as Pakistan head coach in Aus and NZ tours

Mohammad Hafeez will serve as Pakistan's head coach in Australia and New Zealand although he had initially replaced Mickey Arthur as team director on Wednesday.

As per ESPNcricinfo, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will now merge the post of team director and head coach. As of now, Hafeez will play a dual role in their upcoming three Test matches in Australia and five T20Is in New Zealand which will take place in December and January respectively.

Hafeez was recently part of the PCB Cricket Technical Committee. The former all-rounder was part of the Pakistan Men's team which won the ICC Champions Trophy in England in 2017.

The PCB has changed the portfolio of the Pakistan coaching staff. All coaches will continue to work in National Cricket Academy while PCB will announce the new coaching staff in due course for the upcoming series in Australia and New Zealand.

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam on Wednesday announced his decision to step down as Pakistan captain from all formats of the game after his side's debacle in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.