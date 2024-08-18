Groups, fixtures revealed for U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025

The second edition of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 will be hosted by Malaysia and will comprise 16 teams.

India, who overcame England to win the inaugural edition of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup, will come up against hosts Malaysia, West Indies, and Sri Lanka in Group A of the second edition of the tournament that will be held from 18 January to 2 February 2025.

In Group B, England are locked in with neighbours Ireland, as well as Pakistan, and the USA.

Hosts of the previous edition South Africa, along with New Zealand, new entrants Samoa, and a qualifier from Africa form Group C while Group D comprises cricketing powerhouse Australia, Bangladesh, Scotland, and a qualifier from Asia.

Each team will play the other sides in the round-robin phase, making for three games each in the group stage.

The top three sides from all four groups will then progress to the Super Six stage.

The bottom-ranked sides from Groups A and D, and B and C will contest in last place play-off on 24 January.

The 12 sides in the Super Six stage are further divided into two groups, with the top three teams from Groups A and D making up Group 1, and those of Groups B and C making up Group 2.

In this stage, each side will carry forward the points, wins and NRRs they secured against fellow Super Six qualifying sides. Each side will contest two fixtures in the Super Six, against opponents of corresponding groups that finished at different group positions. For example, A1 will face-off against D2 and D3, and so on.

The top two sides from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, which will be held on 31 January, with the final set for 2 February 2025.

The semi-finals and finals will all be played at Bayuemas Oval. If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play Semi-Final 2, which will take place on 31 January at 14:30 local time.

Group A: India, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Malaysia

Group B: England, Pakistan, Ireland, USAGroup C: New Zealand, South Africa, Africa Qualifier, SamoaGroup D: Australia, Bangladesh, Asia Qualifier, Scotland