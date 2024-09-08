Green leads Australia to T20 series sweep against Scotland

Cameron Green's unbeaten fifty after three wickets led Australia to a series sweep of Scotland in the third Twenty20 on Saturday.

Green took 3-35 to limit Scotland to 149-9, and his 62 not out from 39 balls spearheaded Australia's chase.

Aaron Hardie's boundary to point in the 17th over completed the win at 153-4.

Brandon McMullen's 39-ball 56 led Scotland but he lacked support.

Beside Green, Sean Abbott and Hardie took two wickets each.

The total wasn't enough to intimidate Australia, even though openers Travis Head and Jake Fraser-McGurk were removed cheaply again.

Green hit five of Australia's eight sixes, and two boundaries.

Australia's eight-game white-ball tour of England begins on Wednesday with a T20 in Southampton.