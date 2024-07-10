Gill, Sundar guide India to 23-run win over Zimbabwe

Captain Shubman Gill struck a fluent half-century as India claimed a 23-run win over hosts Zimbabwe in the third T20 international in Harare on Wednesday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

A youthful India side without several members of their victorious World Cup squad elected to bat and posted 182 for four in their 20 overs, before Zimbabwe overcame a dismal start to reach 159 for six thanks to an unbeaten 65 from 49 balls by Dion Myers.

India's innings was anchored by an excellent 66 off 49 balls from opener Gill, before Ruturaj Gaikwad added a breezy 49 from 28 balls to lift the touring side to a formidable score.

Only home seamer Blessing Muzarabani (2-25) and Pakistan-born spinner Sikandar Raza (2-24) managed to stem the runs.

Zimbabwe slumped to 39 for five after seven overs, but an excellent sixth-wicket stand of 77 between Myers and Clive Madande (37 from 26 balls) gave them the slimmest of victory hopes.

India spinner Washington Sundar took 3-15 in four overs, however, including the key wicket of Madande, and the visitors closed out a comfortable win.