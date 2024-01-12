Gilchrist claims quotes regarding Pak performance are ‘absolutely fake’

Australian cricket great Adam Gilchrist has set the record straight after an online post published a quote and attributed it to him regarding Pakistan's performance in Australia.

A post from a fan attributed a quote to Gilchrist which read 'Pakistan [is] the worst Asian team in Australian conditions, what have they won here in the last 35 years?'.

The post followed Pakistan's 3-0 Test series defeat at the hands of Pat Cummins' men just recently.

'I never said this. Absolutely fake, it is a made-up quote,' Gilchrist wrote on Twitter.

I never said this. Absolutely fake, made up quotes. Pakistan were excellent at times this summer, against a World Champion Aust team and very nearly pinched a Test or two. #fakenews #ignore pic.twitter.com/DsQ9KUINIrAdam Gilchrist (@gilly381) January 11, 2024

'Pakistan were excellent at times this summer, against a world champion Australian team....and they very nearly pinched a Test or two.'

Gilchrist played 96 Tests and 287 ODIs for Australia during his decorated 13-year international career and is widely regarded as the world's best ever wicket-keeper batters.