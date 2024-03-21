Gaikwad replaces Dhoni as CSK captain

In a shocking turn of events, MS Dhoni relinquished the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday, just a day ahead of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK announced Ruturaj Gaikwad as their new skipper in a press release today.

"MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings' captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of IPL 2024," CSK said in a statement. "Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season."

Dhoni signs off as one of the most successful captains in the IPL, having led CSK to five titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023), the joint-most in the League.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK became one of the most consistent teams in the league, reaching the finals ten times and making it to the playoffs for 12 seasons. He captained CSK in 235 matches, won 143, lost 90, with two ending in no result. In the IPL, Dhoni has captained in 226 games, the most in the league. As the captain of the franchise, Dhoni scored 4794 runs, registering 22 fifties with the highest score of 84 not out.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad has been a vital cog for CSK and a consistent performer for the franchise since the 2020 season. He's the fifth-highest run-getter for CSK with 1797 runs from 52 matches at an average of 39.06, including one hundred and 14 fifties. He has also captained India in T20Is and led them to their maiden gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.