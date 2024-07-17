Former Sri Lanka U-19 captain shot down in front of family

Former Sri Lanka Under-19 captain Dhammika Niroshana tragically passed away at the age of 41 after being shot by an unidentified assailant outside his residence in Ambalangoda, Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan authorities have launched an investigation to apprehend the perpetrator.

Niroshana, survived by his wife and two children, had a promising career in cricket before his retirement from all forms of the game in 2004. Known for his prowess as a fast-bowler and occasional batting performances, Niroshana debuted for Sri Lanka's Under-19 team in 2000 and briefly captained the side in 2002.

Although he didn't earn a call-up to the senior national team, Niroshana played alongside future Sri Lankan cricket stars such as Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, and Farveez Maharoof at the Under-19 level and in Sri Lanka's domestic cricket. He represented teams like Chilaw Marians CC and Galle CC during his career.

According to the Sri Lanka Police Media spokesperson Nihal Thalduwa, the investigations have gotten underway to arrest the suspect involved with the murder of Niroshana and the shooting seemed to be as a result of gang rivalry.

