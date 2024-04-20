Fizz, Pathirana help CSK evade 10-wicket loss against Lucknow 

Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana picked up a wicket each to help Chennai Super Kings evade a 10-wicket loss against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League in Lucknow on Friday.

Having a 176-run total to defend, Chennai were upstaged by Lucknow openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock who put on a 134-run stand to help their side to a comfortable chase.

Mustafizur picked up the wicket of de Kock in the 15th over after the left-handed batter had scored 43-ball 54, while Pathirana sent back skipper Rahul in the 18th over after the right-handed batter smashed a 53-ball 82 laced with three sixes and nine fours.

The Fizz was the most expensive amongst the Chennai bowlers as he conceded 43 runs in his four overs, going at an economy rate of 10.75. He will, however, favour the wicket at the Chidambaram Stadium next week when Chennai take on the same opposition at home.