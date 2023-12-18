Fizz granted IPL NOC; Taskin, Shoriful denied

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman has been granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to play in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) but fellow pacers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam were denied permission to play in the upcoming edition of the most popular franchise-based T20 competition.

The IPL is scheduled to be played from March 22 till the end of May, whereas Bangladesh are set to host Sri Lanka in March for two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is. Later in April and May, Bangladesh are scheduled to host Zimbabwe for two Tests along with five T20Is.

"Shoriful and Taskin will not be given NOC because we have national assignments. We have back-to-back series and the [T20] World Cup after that. It means we have assignments from March till almost June," cricket operations chairman, Jalal Yunus, told The Daily Star on Monday.

Mustafizur, meanwhile, was granted NOC from March 22 till May 11. The Fizz has a base price of INR 2 crore while Taskin and Shoriful were bracketed in INR 75 lakh and INR 50 lakh, respectively. The IPL 2024 auction will be held in Dubai on Tuesday.