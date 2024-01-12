Fifth Floor clinches first DS Intra Cricket since 2017 

The Fifth Floor team beat the Sixth Floor team by 66 runs in the final of The Daily Star Intra Cricket Tournament 2024 at the Jagannath Hall cricket field on Friday.

The dominating victory gave the floor their first title since 2017.

Batting first, Fifth Floor posted a daunting 103 in 10 overs. In reply, Sixth Floor could only muster a meagre 37 in 5.4 overs, with none of their undercooked batters able to reach double figures.

Fifth Floor opener Shoumik Sarker, gave his side a flying start with a quickfire 25-ball 44 laced with three maximums and a solitary four. He was well complemented by his opening partner Toufiq, who scored a 20-ball 35.

Sixth Floor's Komol and Wasim picked up two wickets each but struggled to keep the lid on proceedings.

A fiery bowling effort from Fifth Floor, led by Arif (4) and Mamun (3), who picked up seven wickets between them, helped bundle out Sixth Floor inside six overs. Interestingly, Fifth Floor bowlers scored more than any of the Sixth Floor bowlers, generously giving away 19 runs in a total of 37.

No Sixth Floor batter could register a double-digit score as their spirited effort that led them to the finale came to a dismal end.

Shoumik, who works in Business Development, was adjudged the Player of The Tournament.