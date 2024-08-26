‘On-field, Shakib has nothing else on his mind’

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is going through a tumultuous period in his life outside of the cricket field, getting heavily criticised for his silence during the student-led people's movement and his involvement with the ousted Awami League government.

The former member of parliament from Awami League was recently accused in a murder case filed with the Adabor Police Station in Dhaka on Thursday over the death of a garment worker during the mass protests on August 5, even though he was in Canada at the time.

While all this was going on in Dhaka, Shakib was with the team in Rawalpindi, taking part in the first Test against Pakistan.

The all-rounder didn't contribute much in the first innings with either bat or ball, but in the second innings he struck thrice, playing a crucial role in Bangladesh's 10-wicket triumph over Pakistan.

His mentor and current Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Nazmul Abedeen Fahim was not surprised by Shakib's bowling performance on Day 5 of the first Test, saying his former pupil's ability to keep out all outside noise sets him apart.

"He [Shakib] has nothing else on his mind. He only thinks about the batter and where to bowl. He may worry about those things at other times, but not while he is bowling. This is what separates him from others. We see others struggling to play their natural game after some incidents or facing criticism. That's not the case for Shakib," Fahim told the media in Mirpur today.

Fahim also observed that against Pakistan, Shakib seemingly got over his hump against left-handers and regained lost confidence.

"We have seen Shakib feeling uncomfortable bowling against left-hander before. But we didn't see that yesterday. He bowled like a proper Test bowler.

"Whenever he was handed the ball, he bowled to take wickets. He spoke with others as well, was giving Miraz suggestions. He was totally involved. I think he also enjoyed it. Recently, he was unhappy with his bowling but I think it has went away, he has regained his confidence."