Fariha Trishna's record hattrick against Australia

Bangladesh pacer Fariha Trishna became the third cricketer in women's cricket to clinch more than one hattrick in career after she attained the feat for the second time, notching a hattrick off the last three deliveries of Australia's innings in the second T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday.

Fariha had taken a hattrick on her debut T20I during the 2022 Asia Cup game against Malaysia in Sylhet. Today the pacer bagged Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molinuex and Beth Mooney off the last three deliveries of the innings to finish with four for 19 in four overs as Australia posted 161 for eight.

Hong Kong's Kary Chan and Uganda's Consylate Aweko Numungu are the two other cricketers two bag two T20I hattricks.

With today's feat, Trisna became the first Bangladesh women's cricketer with two T20I hattricks. Overall, this is the third hat-trick for Bangladesh in T20Is, and the fourth in women's cricket.

This is the 43rd hat-trick in women's T20Is.