England out for 112, Pakistan need 36 to win series-deciding third Test

Pakistan's Sajid Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Gus Atkinson during the third day of the third and final Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 26, 2024. Photo: AFP

Spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan grabbed all 10 wickets to bowl out England for 112, leaving Pakistan a target of 36 to win the series-deciding third Test in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Noman finished with 6-42 and Sajid 4-69 in an irrepressible spin bowling display after England resumed the day on a precarious 24-3. Joe Root scored top with 33.

England won the first Test by an innings and 47 runs while Pakistan took the second by 152 runs, both in Multan.