England bowl out India for 396 after Jaiswal's double ton

AFP, Visakhapatnam
Sat Feb 3, 2024 11:38 AM
Last update on: Sat Feb 3, 2024 11:44 AM

Yashasvi Jaiswal
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal (C) is congratulated by England's captain Ben Stokes (R) after his dismissal for scoring 209 runs during the second day of the second Test between India and England at the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam on February 3, 2024. Photo: AFP

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 209 to bring India's first innings to 396 all out on day two of the second Test against England on Saturday.

Jaiswal turned an overnight 179 into the first double century of his Test career before veteran pacer James Anderson finally got him out for the eighth wicket.

The left-hander smashed debutant spinner Shoaib Bashir for a six and four to get past 200 in the opening session in Visakhapatnam.

He removed his helmet, jumped with joy and blew kisses to a weekend crowd that rose for a standing ovation to applaud his marathon knock.

Jaiswal, 22, has led India's innings after the hosts elected to bat and on Friday the youngster surpassed his previous Test best of 171, made on debut in the West Indies last year.

