England beat India by 22 runs to win third Test

England's Ollie Pope (L) celebrates winning on the fifth day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London, on July 14, 2025. Photo: AFP

England beat India by 22 runs in a thrilling third Test at Lord's on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

India, set 193 to win, were dismissed for 170 after tea on the last day, with the match ending when last man Mohammed Siraj played on to off-spinner Shoaib Bashir.

Ravindra Jadeja was 61 not out -- the all-rounder's fourth consecutive fifty this series -- after taking India to within sight of what would have been a remarkable win.

England captain Ben Stokes bowled two lengthy spell Monday on his way to innings figures of 3-48, with express fast bowler Jofra Archer -- in his first Test after more than four years of injury induced exile -- taking 3-55.

