Thu Jul 10, 2025 06:56 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 07:18 PM

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st T20I
Tigers to bat first

Thu Jul 10, 2025 06:56 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 07:18 PM
Star Sports Desk
Thu Jul 10, 2025 06:56 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 07:18 PM
Photos: AFP

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das lost the toss and the Tigers were asked to bat first in the first T20I of the three-match series in Kandy on Thursday. 

Bangladesh have lost 11 of their last 15 T20Is and have been beaten by the Lankans in four of their last six.

All eyes will be on Litton whose captaincy is still in its infancy. Bangladesh have lost consecutive series against the UAE and Pakistan since the 30-year-old was given the responsibility of being captain. In six matches, the Tigers managed to win just one.

The right-hander form has also been an issue as he looking for his first fifty since taking up the role two months ago. He averages 18.16 in his last 12 T20Is and was dropped from the ODI side after the first game in Colombo,

Bangladesh XI: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Parvez Hossain Emon, 3 Litton Das (capt & wk), 4 Naim Sheikh 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Shamim Hossain, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Tanzim Hasan, 9 Rishad Hossain, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Mohammad Saifuddin

Sri Lanka XI: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Avishka Fernando, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt), 6 Dasun Shanaka, 7 Chamika Karunaratne, 8 Jeffrey Vandersay, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Nuwan Thushara, 11 Binura Fernando

