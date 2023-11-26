Ebadot backs fellow quicks to catch Kiwis off-guard

With Bangladesh poised to script a new chapter in the third cycle of the World Test Championship through a two-match home series against New Zealand, the Tigers will remind themselves of their greatest achievement in the format to date – an eight-wicket victory over the Kiwis in their backyard in 2022. Pacer Ebadot Hossain, currently rehabilitating from a knee surgery that forced him out of the World Cup in India, was pivotal in that game in Mount Maunganui. In an interview with Mazhar Uddin of The Daily Star, the right-arm quick talked about his injury update, recalled how the Tigers prepared before that Test, and also shared his expertise that could help the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side in the upcoming series. The excerpts of the interview are as follows:

The Daily Star (DS): How's your recovery coming along?

Ebadot Hossain (EH): I'm feeling better. Since it was a big surgery, I had to follow the recovery process very carefully. I'm in my second phase of the rehab process and our physio, Kieron Thomas, is satisfied over my progress so far. Normally it takes nine months to recover fully from such an injury, and as part of the process I was asked by the doctor in the UK to follow up after ninety days from surgery. So, I'll be UK-bound later this month for further consultation.

DS: You were seen meeting with your teammates and coach in Sylhet ahead of the first Test against New Zealand. Anything you discussed in particular?

EH: Well, I didn't have the opportunity to meet with all the members of the team after the World Cup. Since I was in Sylhet, the coach [Chandika Hathurusingha] asked me to meet him. He asked me about the state of my recovery. It was good catching up with teammates and everyone after a long time.

DS: You were instrumental behind the historic Test win in Mount Maunganui. As Bangladesh will once again face the Kiwis in this format again, that too at your home town, what is your message for the team?

EH: Before the Mount Maunganui Test, we had a good discussion led by (Khaled Mahmud) Sujon and captain Mominul Haque. It was all about creating a healthy environment around us. We said to ourselves, 'how long are we going to lose against New Zealand, it's time for us to change things'. Every single member of the squad was eager to give their best. So, it will be important to remain self-motivated, regardless of the condition.

I had a chat with [Mahmudul Hasan] Joy, reminding him about his knock in that game. It helps the bowlers to bowl freely once the batters are able to put some runs on the board.

DS: Bangladesh pace-bowling unit will be without you as well as another experienced pacer Taskin Ahmed, also recovering from injury. The relatively inexperienced pace unit, comprising Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed and uncapped Hasan Mahmud, will thus have to shoulder the responsibility in the absence of you two. Since your home town Sylhet will stage the opening Test, what message would you transmit to fellow quicks?

EH: What I said before, it will be important how motivated you are for this opportunity. I honestly feel the likes of Shoriful, Khaled and Hasan have got the ability, as their track records suggest.

Since the first Test will be played in Sylhet, it's important for the bowlers to keep trying to bowl on top of the off stump. Even on flat surfaces the batters face difficulty if the bowler continuously asks questions by bowling at the stumps. I think there will be some help with the new ball in Sylhet, so it's important to start confidently.

Another important factor would be to gain rhythm, which I'm sure one of the seamers will achieve. It's important we cash in to that and provide the support from the other end to allow the pressure mounting on the batter. I'm very confident over this bunch of pacers, and I believe this pace unit can surprise the Kiwi batters this time around too and play a big role in winning Tests.

DS: It was an utterly disappointing World Cup campaign for Bangladesh. What's your take on the Tigers' World Cup show?

EH: Look, I was also disappointed like others. I think everyone tried their utmost best. However, things didn't go well for us throughout the tournament. Such things do happen at times. What's important, though, is to appear stronger than the past.