East Zone crowned BCL champions

East Zone defeated North Zone by an innings and 112 runs in the third and final round to emerge as champions of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

With the win, East Zone finished with 20 points in the competition, 10 more than runners-up Central Zone, who defeated South Zone by 10 wickets in their third round match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

Both matches ended on the third day.

In Sylhet, East Zone pacer Khaled Ahmed took five of the remaining seven wickets in the second innings of North Zone to help bundle them out for just 132.

Khaled claimed seven wickets in the innings and finished with a career-best match figures of 11-90.

North Zone skipper Akbar Ali top-scored with 33.

In Dhaka, Central Zone pacers Abu Hider and Shohidul Islam claimed four and three wickets respectively to bundle out South Zone for just 49 in the second innings.

Central Zone were set a 16-run target which they chased down in just one over.

Champions East Zone had earlier defeated Central Zone by seven wickets and drawn against South Zone.