Double tons for Shadman, Naeem as Dhaka Metro pile up 601

Dhaka Metro batters Naeem Islam and Shadman Islam notched up their career-best scores with both reaching double centuries to propel their side to 601 for five against Sylhet Division on the second day of their National Cricket League fixture in Cox's Bazar on Friday.

At the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, in reply, Sylhet raced off to 101 for no loss in the final 20 overs of the day, courtesy of a fifty from opener Taufil Khan Tushar and an unbeaten 42-run knock from Zakir Hasan as they trail by 500 runs.

Having started the day at 359 for two, with Shadman and Naeem unbeaten on 157 and 104, Metro piled on the runs as the former was first to the double-century milestone. Naeem caught up soon after but had to lose his partner to left-arm spinner Nabil Samad, breaking a 434-run stand for the third wicket.

Shadman had put away 28 fours and a solitary six in his 437-ball 250, while Naeem smashed five sixes and 23 fours for his 278-ball 221 before being dismissed by Nabil.

Meanwhile, at the Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi, Rangpur Division ended the day at 20 for the loss of one as they trail by 143 in response to Dhaka Division's 321.

Earlier, Dhaka added 247 runs to their overnight total of 47 for two, courtesy of Nadif Chowdhury's 93 and an unlikely 57 from pacer Sumon Khan.

Elsewhere, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Chattogram Division managed to reduce Barishal Division to 196 for nine after getting bundled out for 298. Barishal's Fazle Mahmud Rabbi remained unbeaten on 54 runs at stumps and would hope to chip away at Barishal's lead.

At the Sylhet Academy Ground, Khulna Division's Imrul Kayes scored a century (115 off 187) and had able support in Soumya Sarker (86) and Nurul Hasan Sohan (93 not out) as Khulna took a 240-run lead after bundling out Rajshahi Division for 185.