Dots behind dull BPL contests

Halfway through the ongoing 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), a constant feature of the country's only franchise-based T20 competition has been low-scoring contests. And the main reason behind this could be narrowed down to the approach of the batters.

As baffling as it may sound, the tournament is yet to witness a 200-plus total, with Chattogram Challengers' 193 for four in their 10-run victory against Fortune Barishal in Sylhet being the highest total so far.

The lowest total of the BPL was also registered by Chattogram when they were bundled out for just 72 against Comilla Victorians, also in Sylhet.

Twelve out of 23 matches witnessed teams posting a total below the 150-run mark, with teams successfully defending the total on three occasions.

A total of 24 fifties have been struck but no batter was able to score a century till the 23rd game of the season.

Usually, conditions and surfaces have been brought to the fore to justify the low-scoring affairs. However, a delve into the overall approach of the batters in the BPL might reveal a different story.

A significant number of dot balls have been conceded in this edition so far. Durdanto Dhaka leads the chart in this aspect, playing out 46.60 percent dots in six games.

Meanwhile, Khulna Tigers conceded 70 dots in one game -- the highest by any teams in a single game this edition.

If anything, this list of dots proves that while the types of pitches do have a role in dolling out low-scoring contests, the bigger role is clearly played by the mindset of the batters shown in the BPL.

Key stats

Percentage of dots played by BPL teams

Durdanto Dhaka: 46.60 percent in six games. Most dot balls conceded in a game- 57

Chattogram Challengers: 43.99 percent in seven games. Most dot balls conceded in a game- 64

Sylhet Strikers: 43.74 percent in seven games. Most dot balls conceded in a game- 62

Comilla Victorians: 40.177 percent in six games. Most dot balls conceded in a game- 50

Khulna Tigers- 39.82 percent in seven games. Most dot balls conceded in a game- 70

Fortune Barishal- 39.77 percent in seven games. Most dot balls conceded in a game- 60

Rangpur Riders- 38.44 percent in seven games. Most dot balls conceded in a game- 53

**Stats updated till the 23rd game