Dipu, Zadran power Chattogram to seven-wicket win over Sylhet 

Chattogram Challengers batters Shahadat Hossain Dipu and Najibullah Zadran smashed fifties to power their side to a seven-wicket win over last edition's finalists Sylhet Strikers in their opening Bangladesh Premier League 2024 fixture at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a target of 178, Dipu smashed four sixes and as many fours for his unbeaten 39-ball 57, while Zadran put away five maximums and three boundaries in his unbeaten 30-ball 61-run knock as the duo put together a match-winning 121-run stand after opener Avishka Fernando got his side off to a brisk start with a 23-ball 39.

Earlier, Zakir Hasan's unbeaten 43-ball 70 and a 28-ball 40 from Mohammad Mithun helped Mashrafe Bin Mortaza-led Sylhet post 177 for two after being put into bat first.