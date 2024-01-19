Cricket
Star Sports Report 
Fri Jan 19, 2024 11:06 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 19, 2024 11:09 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Dipu, Zadran power Chattogram to seven-wicket win over Sylhet 

Star Sports Report 
Fri Jan 19, 2024 11:06 PM Last update on: Fri Jan 19, 2024 11:09 PM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Chattogram Challengers batters Shahadat Hossain Dipu and Najibullah Zadran smashed fifties to power their side to a seven-wicket win over last edition's finalists Sylhet Strikers in their opening Bangladesh Premier League 2024 fixture at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.  

Chasing a target of 178, Dipu smashed four sixes and as many fours for his unbeaten 39-ball 57, while Zadran put away five maximums and three boundaries in his unbeaten 30-ball 61-run knock as the duo put together a match-winning 121-run stand after opener Avishka Fernando got his side off to a brisk start with a 23-ball 39. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Earlier, Zakir Hasan's unbeaten 43-ball 70 and a 28-ball 40 from Mohammad Mithun helped Mashrafe Bin Mortaza-led Sylhet post 177 for two after being put into bat first.

Related topic:
bpl 2024Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challengers
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BPL 2024

BPL starts with Comilla-Dhaka encounter

Shoriful Islam

Dhaka’s Shoriful, Naim help down Comilla in BPL opener

5h ago
BPL 2024 opening ceremony

BPL 2024 gets underway following brief opening ceremony

8h ago
Shoriful Islam during his run-up in a Durdanto Dhaka training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday.

Performances from local players will help us do well: Shoriful 

4d ago

New BPL season rolls into action today

4w ago
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

এলএনজি টার্মিনালে কারিগরি ত্রুটিতে গ্যাস সরবরাহ বন্ধ, শনিবারের মধ্যে সমাধানের আশ্বাস

মহেশখালীর ভাসমান এলএনজি টার্মিনাল থেকে গতকাল বৃহস্পতিবার রাতে গ্যাস সরবরাহ পুরোপুরি বন্ধ হয়ে যায়। এতে গৃহস্থালি, ব্যবসা-বাণিজ্য ও শিল্প-কারখানায় তীব্র গ্যাস সংকট দেখা দিয়েছে বন্দরনগরী চট্টগ্রামে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

‘বিএনপির অনুপস্থিতিতে নির্বাচন ভোটারশূন্য ও প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতাহীন হয়নি’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification