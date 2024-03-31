Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sun Mar 31, 2024 12:01 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 12:09 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Chattogram Test, Day 2

Dhananjaya, Kamindu set out stall as SL eye massive total

Star Sports Report
Sun Mar 31, 2024 12:01 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 12:09 PM
Shakib Al Hasan took the only wicket to fall in the morning session. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis, the two twin centurions from the Sylhet Test, were together again as Sri Lanka looked to build towards a big total in their first innings of the Chattogram Test today.

The two all-rounders struck together an unbroken 36-run partnership in 12.4 overs as the visitors reached 411 for five at lunch on second's day's play at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Captain de Silva was batting on 70 while Mendis was unbeaten on 17. Both of them scored centuries in both innings of the first which Sri Lanka won by 328 runs.

Shakib Al Hasan took the only wicket to fall in the morning, getting Dinesh Chandimal to edge one behind the stumps for 59.  

 

Related topic:
Dhananjaya de SilvaKamindu MendisTest cricketChattogramBangladeshSri LankaShakib Al Hasan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Shakib upbeat to win Sri Lanka Test in Chattogram

2d ago

Bangladesh face SL in search of ODI groove

2w ago

Tanzim Sakib ruled out of third ODI

1w ago
Timeline of DVS

Firms becoming more transparent in financial statements

1w ago
Mustafizur taken to hospital after ball strikes his head

Mustafizur taken to hospital after ball strikes his head

ছাত্র রাজনীতি বন্ধের নামে বুয়েট যাতে জঙ্গিবাদের কারখানায় পরিণত না হয়: কাদের
|রাজনীতি

ছাত্র রাজনীতি বন্ধের নামে বুয়েট যাতে জঙ্গিবাদের কারখানায় পরিণত না হয়: কাদের

‘আমরা তদন্ত করে দেখছি, এ ধরনের কিছু পাওয়া গেলে সরকারকে অ্যাকশনে যেতে হবে।’

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|ছাত্র রাজনীতি ও অন্যান্য

ছাত্রলীগের প্রতিবাদ কর্মসূচির মাইক বুয়েটের দিকে ঘোরানো

এইমাত্র
push notification