Dhananjaya, Kamindu set out stall as SL eye massive total

Shakib Al Hasan took the only wicket to fall in the morning session. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis, the two twin centurions from the Sylhet Test, were together again as Sri Lanka looked to build towards a big total in their first innings of the Chattogram Test today.

The two all-rounders struck together an unbroken 36-run partnership in 12.4 overs as the visitors reached 411 for five at lunch on second's day's play at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Captain de Silva was batting on 70 while Mendis was unbeaten on 17. Both of them scored centuries in both innings of the first which Sri Lanka won by 328 runs.

Shakib Al Hasan took the only wicket to fall in the morning, getting Dinesh Chandimal to edge one behind the stumps for 59.