Dhananjaya, Kamindu put Bangladesh to the sword

After forging a 202-run partnership and scoring centuries in the first innings, Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva and all-rounder Kamindu Mendis were at it again against Bangladesh in the second innings of the Sylhet Test on Sunday.

The two batters put on an unbroken partnership of 107 runs for the seventh wicket as Sri Lanka took their lead to 325 runs after the morning session on Day 3.

At lunch, Sri Lanka were 233 for six in their second innings. The visitors had scored 280 in the first innings, with these two resurrecting the innings from 57 for five. They were in a similar situation in the second innings as well, losing six wickets for 126 runs.

Dhananjaya was batting on 86 while Kamindu was unbeaten on 50. Both of them had scored 102 runs in their first innings as Sri Lanka took a 92-run lead against the hosts.

Khaled Ahmed got the only wicket for Bangladesh on the third day of the match so far, removing Vishwa Fernando for six early in the morning.