Dhaka end miserable BPL campaign with 11th straight loss 

Durdanto Dhaka was put out of their misery as they ended their Bangladesh Premier League 2024 campaign with a record 11th straight loss as they succumbed to a 10-run defeat at the hands of Chattogram Challengers in Chattogram on Saturday.

Dhaka remained winless after they won their opening fixture against defending champions Comilla Victorians.

Batting first, opener Tanzid Tamim smashed six sixes and a four for a 51-ball 70-run knock and in-form batter Tom Bruce scored a 35-ball 48 laced with three fours and two sixes to help Chattogram to 159 for six.

Dhaka's Shoriful picked up two wickets to take his tally to 22 scalps for the tournament, the edition's highest so far.

In reply, the tournament's highest run-getter Alex Ross top-scored with a 44-ball 55 which featured three sixes and four boundaries for Dhaka and former skipper

Mosaddek Hossain smashed five fours for a late c 18-ball 29-run cameo but it wasn't enough to bring a break to Dhaka's unwanted losing streak.

Ross finished the tournament with 352 runs in 11 innings and his teammate Naim Sheikh managed 310 from 12.

Chattogram, on the other hand, leapt Khulna Tigers and climbed to fourth place with 12 points.