Dhaka down champions as BPL 10 begins

Durdanto Dhaka’s Chaturanga de Silva shakes hands with captain Mosaddek Hossain after dispatching Comilla Victorians’ Mustafizur Rahman for a six to register a five-wicket win over the defending champions in the opening fixture of the Bangladesh Premier League at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur yesterday. PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

The 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) jolted to a start yesterday after a muted build-up, pulling in a decent crowd for a double-header at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on the weekend.

The final few days before the tournament were marred by talks of off-field issues such as the implementation of a revenue-sharing model with the franchises and the tentativeness of the teams about declaring their captains.

But after Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president and Youth and Sports minister Nazmul Hassan Papon declared the tournament open in a watered-down opening ceremony, cricket took centre stage.

Dhaka skipper Mosaddek elected to bowl after winning the toss which was not that surprising considering the pattern in the previous edition of the tournament where teams that won the toss opted to bowl first in nine out of the 12 day games in Dhaka.

The success rate in this strategy, however, was far from a 100 percent with the toss winners going on to win five out of the nine games last year.

Dhaka pacer Taskin Ahmed tested the Comilla openers, newly appointed captain Liton Das and the person he took over from Imrul Kayes, early on.

The slowness of the surface also came into the equation as Comilla produced 44 in the Poweplay for the loss of one wicket.

Imrul and Towhid Hridoy then got things going for Comilla with a 107-run partnership but the duo failed to accelerate in the final overs.

Taskin picked up both batters in the 19th over and then Shoriful Islam claimed a hattrick in the last three deliveries of the innings to restrict Comilla to 143 for 6.

Dhaka openers Mohammad Naim and Danushka Gunathilaka took the attack to Comilla early on, taking 56 runs in the Powerplay.

Naim's 40-ball 52 and Gunathilaka's 42-ball 41 during a 101-run opening stand set up the chase for Dhaka and even though there were some hiccups for the newest franchise in the tournament, they got across the line.

Chaturanga de Silva hit Mustafizur Rahman for a six to take the score 147 for 5, sealing the win with three balls to spare.

"When I batted, I felt the wicket was good. It was a bit of challenge to face pacers but it wasn't very difficult to face spin. I think if the top-order contributed a bit more with 10 to 20 runs it would have been better but it was a fighting score," said the losing captain.

Comilla, however, are not too disheartened by the early setback as they had started previous the BPL with three losses but ended the tournament as back-to-back champions.