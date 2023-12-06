Day 2 of Dhaka Test washed out 

The second day's play has been called off due to persistent rain.

There was not a single ball bowled on the second day, following an exciting opening day which saw the fall of 15 wickets, due to persistent rain owing to the aftereffects of Cyclone Michaung,

With better weather forecast for Friday, the organisers would want to squeeze in 98 overs of play tomorrow, with the day's play scheduled to begin at 9:15am.

A continuous drizzle from from the early hours of Thursday has delayed proceedings on the first session of the second day of the final Test between of the two-match series between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The action was supposed to start at 9:00 am instead of 9:30 am to compensate for the loss of overs on Day 1 due to bad light.

New Zealand closed the first day reeling at 55 for the loss of five, still trailing by 117 runs in reply to Bangladesh's 172-run first innings total. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips were unbeaten on 12 and five respectively at stumps.

Bangladesh spinners Mehedi Hasan Miraz (3) and Taijul Islam (2) did the damage to the visitors on the first day having picked up five wickets between them to reduce the Kiwis to 55 for five.

Bangladesh spinners Taijul Islam and Mehedi Hasan Miraz have weaved their magic from the onset to have New Zealand reduced to 55-5 before bad light ended the opening day's play of the second Test in Mirpur today.

The visitors lost half their side after Miraz dismissed Kane Williamson (13) and Tom Blundell (0) in the span of three balls before bad lights stopped play in Dhaka.

Miraz finished the day with three wickets while Taijul took a couple, to took his wicket tally in home Tests to 151.

Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips are unbeaten on 12 and five respectively at stumps.

The Tigers are leading by 117 runs and are seemingly on their way to take a first innings lead.

Earlier the home side posted 172 all out in their first innings after electing to bat.

Bangladesh spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz removed New Zealand opener Devon Conway to give the hosts first breakthrough in the final session of the opening day of the second Test at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium today.

The visitors reached 24 for two in seven overs after Taijul Islam, the destroyer-in-chief in Sylhet Test, removed the other opener Tom Latham.

Earlier, New Zealand spinners ran circles around the Bangladesh batters and rolled them over for 172 in the final session after the hosts elected to bat.

New Zealand spinners ran circles around the Bangladesh batters and have rolled them over for 172 in the final session of Day one of the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today.

The hosts went into the final session with only two wickets in hand and it didn't take the visitors too long to wrap up the innings as Glenn Phillips trapped Taijul Islam (six) lbw and skipper Tim Southee got Shoriful Islam (10) caught behind.

The Kiwi spinners dominated the proceedings in the first innings, as Phillips and Mitchell Santner took three wickets each while Ajaz Patel claimed two.

Mushfiqur Rahim was the highest scorer for Bangladesh with 35 before becoming the first Bangladeshi to get out for obstructing the field in Test cricket.

Mehedi Hasan Miraz became the eighth Bangladesh batter to depart in the first innings as the hosts head into the tea break of the opening day of the Dhaka Test against New Zealand with just 149 runs on the board today.

Miraz nicked a ball off left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner to the slip to depart for 20.

Bangladesh are now down to the tail-enders with Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan unbeaten on four each.

Miraz was the fourth Bangladeshi batter to depart in the session. Glen Pillips was the most successful bowler post-lunch for the Kiwis as he dismissed Shahadat Hossain Dipu and Nurul Hasan after Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladeshi batter to get out for obstructing the field in Test cricket.

Bangladesh's troubles worsened as Nurul Hasan Sohan threw away his wicket for seven with a careless shot, leaving the hosts seven down for 135 in the second session of the Dhaka Test against New Zealand today.

Nurul came down the track to Glenn Phillips but miscued his lofted shot and got caught at mid-on.

Bangladesh have now lost three wickets in the post-lunch session.

Shahadat Hossain Dipu's resistance ended on 31 as Bangladesh lost their sixth wicket for 123 in the second session of the first day of the Dhaka Test today.

Shahadat, who faced 102 balls for his runs, got caught behind his leg off part-time spinner Glenn Philips.

Nurul Hasan Sohan has now joined Mehedi Hasan Miraz, who is unbeaten on nine, in the middle.

Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladeshi to lose his wicket for obstructing the field in Test cricket in the post-lunch session of Day one of the second Test against New Zealand in Dhaka today.

The incident occurred in the 41st over of the innings. Mushfiqur, batting on 35, defended a delivery from pacer Kyle Jamieson and then as the ball was going wide of the wickets he swatted it with his right hand even though it was not heading towards the wickets.

He becomes the eighth cricketer in Tests to get out in this way.

Bangladesh lose their fifth wicket for 104.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Shahadat Hossain Dipu have brought up their 50-run stand as Bangladesh have crossed the three-figure mark 11 overs into the post-lunch session on the first day of the second Test against New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today.

Mushfiqur and Shahadat are unbeaten on 34 and 21 respectively. Their partnership has reached 55 and Bangladesh have reached 103-4 after 39 overs in their first innings.

Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim and Shahadat Hossain Dipu managed to prevent further damage as the hosts went to Lunch with 80 runs on the board for the loss of four wickets.

Mushfiqur was responsible for 18 runs of the 33-run stand between him and Dipu, who scored 14 runs.

Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan and Mahmudul Hasan Joy were able to give the hosts a steady start with a 29-run stand having played a little over 10 overs between themselves but the duo departed in consecutive overs to the left-arm spin of Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel after scoring eight and 14 respectively.

A similar case unfolded with the next two batters --Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Mominul Haque, who were also dismissed in successive overs (14th and 15th) to leave the Tigers in trouble at four down for 47.

Patel and Santner picked up two each after the visitors decided to bring on the spinners following five overs of seam bowling despite the conditions being largely overcast.

Bangladesh batters Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto departed in quick succession to have the hosts under pressure with four down for 47 after 15 overs in the morning session on Day 1 of the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.

Mominul was dismissed in the 14th over after he managed five giving Ajaz Patel his second wicket, while Shanto, who scored nine, was trapped lbw after a failed attempt at a reverse sweep off the bowling of Mitchell Santner . .

Bangladesh opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy edged one to short-leg off the bowling off Ajaz Patel to leave the hosts at two down for 29 runs after 11 over in the morning session on Day 1 of the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.

The right-handed batter scored 14 before his dismissal.

Joy's opening partner Zakir Hasan, who scored eight, was got himself dismissed an over before when he tried to take on Mitchell Santer for a big shot over the leg side.

Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan was the first batter to depart when he skied one to mid on off the bowling of New Zealand's left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner in the morning session on Day 1 of the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.

Zakir's dismissal brought an end to a 29-run opening stand with Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who remained unbeaten on 14.

The left-handed batter skipped down the wicket for a big shot but ended up top edging it to Kane Williamson. It was his third dismissal in the series to left-arm spin.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand on the first day of the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.

New Zealand brought in left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner in place of leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, while the hosts remained unchanged.

Overcast conditions loom over the city today but Shanto said that the home side are familiar with such conditions and banked on their batters to bat responsibly to replicate their heroics from the Sylhet Test.

Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0 after they won the first match in Sylhet by 150 runs.

Bangladesh XI: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Shahadat Hossain

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Ajaz Patel