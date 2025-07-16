Dates confirmed for cricket’s return to the Olympics

Following the announcement of the confirmed number of teams and the venue for LA28 back in April, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that the T20 competitions for the men's and women's categories at LA28 will run from 12 July to 29 July 2028.

The medal matches will be held on 20 July (women's) and 29 July (men's) respectively.

The announcement marks another landmark moment for the sport, which will be making its second-ever Olympic appearance - 128 years after its debut in Paris 1900, when Great Britain claimed gold in a one-off match against France.

Cricket confirmed as Olympic Games sport for Los Angeles 2028

A host of stars reveal their excitement at cricket formally being added to the Olympic Games programme at LA28 and the prospect of competing for a gold medal

Six teams per gender will compete for medals, with 90 athlete quotas allotted for each tournament, allowing nations to name 15-member squads.

All matches will be staged at the Pomona Fairplex, about 50 km from downtown Los Angeles.

The format includes double-headers on most matchdays, with fixtures beginning at 9:00 AM and 6:30 PM local time.

The return of cricket to the Olympics signals another major step forward in the sport's global expansion, and to celebrate the game on one of the world's biggest sporting stages.

The mode of qualification for the LA28 Olympic Games is yet to be confirmed, but will likely be discussed during the ICC's Annual Conference in Singapore starting on July 17.