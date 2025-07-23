Crunch time in Manchester with series on the line

India face a tough selection conundrum in their bowling attack as they prepare for the must-win fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, starting today.

With the series on the line and trailing 2-1 after a narrow 22-run defeat at Lord's, the visitors must make a call on their third seamer, with both Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh sidelined due to injuries.

Captain Shubman Gill confirmed on Tuesday that Akash Deep is out with a groin issue, and right-arm pacer Anshul Kamboj, a late addition to the squad, is in line to debut. India must now choose between the uncapped Kamboj and the out-of-form Prasidh Krishna, as they aim to support the returning Jasprit Bumrah, who is set to lead the attack in what could be his final appearance of the series due to workload management.

Bumrah's availability provides a timely boost, having missed the second Test but returned in the third, albeit in a losing cause. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that India are likely to go with Bumrah, highlighting the stakes involved.

India's team balance could also be bolstered by the return of Rishabh Pant, who trained extensively on Monday after recovering from a finger injury. His inclusion would strengthen both the batting and wicketkeeping departments.

Meanwhile, England will look to wrap up the series in Manchester, sticking with a settled XI barring one enforced change -- left-arm spinner Liam Dawson replaces the injured Shoaib Bashir. Dawson, who last played Test cricket in 2017, returns on the back of strong county form.

Despite their lead, England have concerns of their own, particularly with a fragile top order. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett have lacked consistency, and Ollie Pope has only shown flashes of form. Still, captain Ben Stokes has kept faith in their aggressive template.

The battle between all-rounders Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja could once again be pivotal. Stokes starred with bat, ball, and a key run-out at Lord's, while Jadeja's unbeaten 61 nearly pulled off a remarkable comeback for India.

With rain in the forecast and the series finely poised, the Old Trafford Test promises high-stakes cricket, fierce individual battles, and possibly a defining twist in a riveting contest.