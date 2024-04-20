Cricketers use BNS track

Bangladesh national team cricketers used the newly installed tracks at the Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) as part of a fitness drill ahead of the Tigers' home series against Zimbabwe next month.

Almost about 40 cricketers, who are in and around the national side, were scheduled to take part in this fitness drill which is being called 'Physical Performance Assessment'.

The training started at 6:00am and the cricketers did four laps of running in the newly installed 400m track before partaking in a 40m sprint. Following the drill, the players were scheduled to return to the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur for the next part of their training.

It was learned that the Bangladesh team management chose to use the BNS facilities for players to get a smoother experience when it comes to expansive running drills.

