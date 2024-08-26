Cricket as it should be: desperate times call for desperate measures

Gordon Greenidge led Bangladesh to the ICC Trophy title in Malaysia in 1997, and also steered the team to their first World Cup in 1999. Photo: AFP File

"Your services are no longer required. Thank you for your contributions." This was the undeserved message handed to the Caribbean giant who brought the ICC Trophy to Bangladesh in 1997, which catapulted the country into the 1999 World Cup.

At the time, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), was in charge. When asked about Bangladesh's potential for achieving Test status during the World Cup in the summer of 1999, Sir Gordon Greenidge expressed his pessimism, simply stating that the country was not ready. He defied his employers and was unceremoniously dismissed.

In 1999, the late Eddie Barlow of South Africa, considered one of the best all-round cricketers in the world, became the coach of Bangladesh. He saw a huge amount of talent and potential in the country, fell in love with it, and prepared a five-year plan aimed at readying Bangladesh for Test cricket. He worked feverishly, pouring his heart and soul into the development of the game, even having his plans translated into Bangla. However, Eddie was sadly let go due to health issues. He went on to coach Welsh cricket from a scooter and made significant contributions to the game in Wales. His manuals have been gathering dust since his departure. The BCB either didn't understand Eddie's plans or simply believed it knew better, resulting in a significant loss for Bangladesh cricket.

Eddie Barlow with his wife Cally. Photo: Prothom Alo

In 2000, Bangladesh did achieve Test status, not because of their administrative or cricketing skills but because the "stars had aligned" for its inclusion. Bangladesh played their first Test against India at home in November. According to most board members and some players I spoke to, Test status was being handled like club cricket. Twenty-four years have passed, and we are still struggling in red-ball cricket, proving Greenidge's honest and authentic opinion right.

In January 2001, during one of my visits to Dhaka, I was invited by Channel I for a frank discussion on cricket. The respected senior sports journalist and commentator Abdul Hameed hosted the talk show. He asked what was dramatically different in 2001, especially since we were now a Test-playing nation. My reply was impactful and served as a warning of what was to come:

"The BCB has transformed from an ordinary, lacklustre organisation into a giant, honey-filled beehive. This would attract thousands of bees in all forms -- politicians, bureaucrats, business owners, club mastaans, etc. -- who have no understanding of the tradition and value of the sport. Money-making would become the order of the day, leading the game into a cesspool."

It seems Bangladesh cricket has been in a mire for more than a decade.

Cricket went through a tumultuous period from 1972 onwards. The BCCB, as it was then known, begged and borrowed to keep the game alive. However, the administration had no vision, and over time, nepotism became rampant, mostly manipulated by a few major sports clubs with direct access to the decision makers of the respective federations/boards. The quality including the morality of the game left much to be desired.

In 2004, a detailed report was prepared by me, addressing all aspects of the game and listing the various stakeholders (administration, media, players, school cricket, facilities, domestic cricket, etc.). I did not receive any feedback and presumed the report was not presented and ended up in the garbage bin.

Writer of the article and former national team cricketer Yousuf Rahman. Photo: Collected

The above is history, and those at the helm or aspiring to be, need to study it well. Learning from history can help us understand ourselves, the world, and how to improve. Unfortunately, this philosophy is non-existent in Bangladesh.

So we come to the million-dollar question: how do we reform the BCB, which has been overwhelmingly corrupt for the last 24 years or more? Here are my thoughts:

Confidence in leadership: First and foremost, have confidence and belief that none of the current members are indispensable.

Leadership selection: You don't require a cricketer to administer the game. Yes, cricketers of reputation, particularly with a clean slate regarding character and off-field engagements, are definitely worthy of positions in the BCB. However, a technocrat with integrity, solid education, a love for the game, and a passion for the country's image may be a better fit.

Advisory role: Have an advisor to the BCB head -- ideally, an educated cricketer with a clear understanding of the modern game, who is above all a person of integrity, with no attachment to any local club or cricketing entity.

Amend the constitution: Amend the current constitution to ensure there is no scope for manipulation, monopoly, or conflict of interest. Have it reviewed by an independent attorney who is an expert in ethics. All candidates who wish to serve must be vetted by an independent body.

Ethical oversight: Establish an Ethical and Internal Affairs Department. The members of this department should be individuals outside the BCB.

Vetting candidates: Ensure that no one with the slightest history of any misdeeds (financial or otherwise) or unprofessional conduct that may have compromised the dignity of the game or the BCB is considered for a position in the BCB. There should be a thorough vetting process, including a questionnaire, for all aspirants who wish to be part of the BCB.

Cricketer evaluation: When considering a cricketer as a potential candidate, do not focus solely on their on-field accomplishments. Pay close attention to their off-field activities, as many have records that leave much to be desired. Some have even engaged in criminal activities yet continue to thrive due to protection from their superiors.

Learn from international precedents: Consider the case of Mohammed Amir, Salman Butt, and Mohammed Asif of Pakistan, who were found guilty of spot-fixing in a Test match against England in 2010. Despite their high-quality cricketing skills, they were sentenced to prison terms in the UK and banned from all forms of cricket. The judge reminded them that with their greatness as players came responsibility, which they failed to uphold. In our cricket, several individuals fall into this category but continue to thrive under protection.

Domestic cricket reform: Domestic cricket must be given top priority, with special emphasis on school cricket, which is currently in shambles. National team players should not be permitted to play in any franchise cricket outside Bangladesh. Let there be as many first-class matches (longer versions) as possible at home so that they play at least 50 matches per year. Enhance the quality of domestic cricket by improving pitch standards, umpires, and permitting quality overseas players.

Our Test match statistics over the last 24 years paints a dismal and ungainly image. As of now, Bangladesh have played 143 Tests, won 19 with a win percentage of 13.3% (44.4% of this is against Zimbabwe), lost 106 (74.12%).

There are several other steps that need to be taken, including media management, which require a separate memo.

Now is the time to replace all the bitterness, remove the toxic elements all across the board, and do it right for the first time.

*Yousuf Rahman (Babu) is a former Bangladesh national cricketer