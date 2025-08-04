'Çouldn't quite get over the line'

England's Ben Stokes gives thumbs up to India's Shubmann Gill after the five-match Test series ended 2-2. Photo: Reuters

England captain Ben Stokes tried to focus on the positives after his team's agonising six-run loss to India in their riveting final Test at The Oval on Monday.

Stokes, who did not play in the match due to injury, watched on as the hosts collapsed from 301-3 to 367 all out to give India a share of the series.

"Credit both teams. The amount of effort from both teams to end up here 2-2 is incredible," he told reporters.

"The heart and passion and everything that was shown, especially in our second bowling innings, I thought was outstanding."

Stokes, who scored a century and completed a five-wicket haul in the drawn fourth Test against India, said England had been well on top at various times in the final game under the captaincy of Ollie Pope.

"We got ourselves into some good positions throughout the Test match, not just the last innings," he said.

"To come within seven runs of victory, it's tough to look back and feel anything but disappointment."

Stokes felt the loss of Chris Woakes to a shoulder injury on the first day had been a crucial factor.

The all-rounder did come out to bat with a sling on to try to get England over the line but his absence along with that of Stokes and Jofra Archer left England with an inexperienced pace attack.

"Losing Woakesy early on in the game changed the whole responsibility on the bowlers in particular, the roles they were selected for," added Stokes.

"But you can look back on a Test match that goes five days and pick out loads of moments as to why (you lost). For us, to come out here to try and chase that total down in the way that we did was outstanding."

Stokes was not critical of the unorthodox or rash shots that caused the dismissals of several England batsmen as the tension mounted around the ground.

Harry Brook made a brilliant 111 before playing a stroke so reckless his bat flew out of his hand, Jacob Bethell was bowled after charging down the pitch and Jamie Smith played three loose shots in a row at Mohammed Siraj, the last one nicking his bat.

"That never-say-die, never-back-down attitude we've installed in the group nearly paid off for us," Stokes said.

"We couldn't quite get over the line."