Comilla’s Aamer Jamal takes season’s first fifer in Khulna win 

Pakistan's pace sensation Aamer Jamal did not take long to make his mark in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League as his five-wicket haul against Khulna Tigers helped the Liton Das-led side to their fourth win of the season in Mirpur on Wednesday.

Aamer returned five wickets for 23 runs, the season's first five-wicket haul, to help bundle out Khulna to 115 in response to a 150-run target.

Batting first, skipper Liton managed his highest score in the tournament so far as he put away four sixes and two fours for a 30-ball 45, more than half of the runs he managed in his past five BPL innings, and batters Jaker Ali (18) and Mahidul Islam Ankon (10) came up with impactful cameos to help Comilla post 149 for seven.

In reply, Khulna pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr smacked three sixes and a four for a 12-ball 23, the innings' highest, as Comilla bowlers dominated proceedings.

All five of Comilla's bowlers picked up wickets, with Jamal starring with second T20 fifer, while left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam, picked up two.

Jamal made headlines when he picked up a couple of six-wicket hauls in Pakistan's three-match Test series in Australia in December of last year. He also scored an 82 with the bat in the third Test.