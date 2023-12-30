Cricket
Reuters, Cape Town
Sat Dec 30, 2023 03:15 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 30, 2023 03:22 PM

Cricket

Coetzee out for SA, India add Avesh

Reuters, Cape Town
South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has withdrawn from the second Test against India after developing pelvic inflammation during the first test win in Centurion this week.

The 23-year-old experienced discomfort in his pelvis, which got progressively worse while bowling on day three of the match on Thursday, where South Africa won by an innings and 32 runs.

He underwent scans on Friday which revealed the extent of the injury, a statement from Cricket South Africa said.

No replacement has been added to the squad.

Coetzee was part of a four-man seam attack for South Africa at Centurion where they bowled India out twice. But the second, and final Test at Newlands in Cape Town will likely see the return of spinner Keshav Maharaj to the home line-up.

Meanwhile, BCCI has announced right-arm pacer Avesh Khan as a replacement for Mohammed Shami ahead of the second Test.

 Avesh impressed in the recently-concluded ODI series against South Africa with six scalps. 

Avesh is uncapped at the Test level, but has represented India in eight ODIs and 19 T20Is. He has 149 first-class wickets at an average of 22.65.

 

