Coach told me two matches would suffice, chief selector said better to play three: Shakib 

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan put an end to speculations about his availability in the upcoming five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe at home, reassuring that he will indeed play the series.

The 37-year-old said that he had discussed his involvement in the forthcoming series with the head coach, the captain, and the chief selector of the Bangladesh team and then came to a decision which determined the all-rounder would play the last three matches of the series.

"I had talked about this [Shakib's availability in the series] with the coach, captain and the selector. The coach [Chandika Hathurusingha] told me that playing two matches would suffice," Shakib said at an event in New York on Thursday.

"I asked him whether he wanted me to play all five matches but he told me that two matches would be enough. Then I had discussions with the captain and the selector who told me that it would be better if I played three matches. I said I have no problems with it and said yes. The discussions on social media regarding this are very inapposite because such decisions [playing only the last three matches of a series] happen through discussions, not by my wishes.

"Since there are two scheduled DPL matches before the last three T20Is, I will play those and ramp up my preparations for the Zimbabwe matches."

Zimbabwe is set to arrive on April 28. The first three matches of the series will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram before the action shifts to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka which will host the final two games.