‘Class is permanent’: Hathurusingha on Soumya

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said he is elated with the return to form of Soumya Sarkar and believes the opener can carry his form into the Twenty20 series against New Zealand, set to begin on Wednesday.

"I'm very happy with the way he [Soumya] performed. I always knew he is capable of playing well because he has shown it before when I was here," Hathurusingha told the media in Napier today.

Soumya smashed a rollicking 169 in the second ODI, the highest-ever score in the format by an Asian batter in New Zealand against the hosts, and also came good with the ball in the third match, picking up three wickets.

Hathurusingha was glad to see Soumya firing with the bat but wasn't surprised as he had faith in the class of the left-hander.

"We all say that class is permanent. Form is affected by many things, especially by what's going through your head. The clearer you are, the more you understand your role, the more you are comfortable with your environment the more you can maximise your potential."

The Sri Lankan is also confident that Soumya will come good with the bat in the upcoming T20s, which will kick-start Bangladesh's lead-up to the ICC T20 World Cup next year.

"If he is in a good head space, there is no reason why he can't perform in the T20 matches."