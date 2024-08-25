Cricket
Chief Adviser Yunus congratulates Tigers on historic Test win at Rawalpindi

BSS
Photo: STAR

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today extended his heartiest congratulations to the national cricket team for a historic Test win against Pakistan in the first Test of the tow-match series at the Rawalpindi Stadium on Sunday.

The Tigers won their first-ever Test against Pakistan as they romped to a 10-wicket win.

In a felicitation message, Prof Yunus congratulated all the players, coaches and officials of the national cricket team.

