Chief Adviser Yunus congratulates Tigers on historic Test win at Rawalpindi
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today extended his heartiest congratulations to the national cricket team for a historic Test win against Pakistan in the first Test of the tow-match series at the Rawalpindi Stadium on Sunday.
The Tigers won their first-ever Test against Pakistan as they romped to a 10-wicket win.
In a felicitation message, Prof Yunus congratulated all the players, coaches and officials of the national cricket team.
Comments