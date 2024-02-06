Cricket
Chattogram’s Brown, Bruce, and Shohidul help down Barishal

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Chattogram Challengers' batters Josh Brown and Tom Bruce and pacer Shohidul Islam delivered impactful performances to help beat Tamim Iqbal-led Fortune Barishal for a second time in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in Mirpur on Tuesday. 

Opener Brown marked his BPL debut with a blistering 23-ball 38 that saw him smash four sixes and a four, and Bruce put away five fours and two sixes for an unbeaten 40-ball 50 to help Chattogram to 145 for five after the Shuvagata Hom-led side were put into bat first.

In reply, Barishal skipper Tamim Iqbal managed to hit four boundaries and two maximums for a 46-ball 49 before falling to Shohidul, who scalped two more to restrict Barishal to 129. 

Chattogram also won the reverse fixture in Sylhet by 10 runs. 

 

